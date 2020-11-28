Injury Update For Michigan QB Cade McNamara

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara left Saturday’s game with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

The Wolverines are facing a must-win game Saturday afternoon taking on winless Penn State. Jim Harbaugh’s seat is already scorching hot, and a defeat today might wind up being the nail in the coffin.

Michigan’s biggest issue over the years has been the quarterback position. While it still remains a puzzle, McNamara proved last week in the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers he’s more than capable of being a solid starter. But Michigan had to turn to its backup early on in Saturday’s game.

McNamara left Saturday’s game against Penn State with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He went to the locker room with the Michigan training staff.

Trainers are reportedly looking at Cade McNamara’s right shoulder. Any player having to make his way to the locker room is never a good sign.

Fortunately, it looks like the injury is minor. McNamara reportedly returned to the field in the second quarter and is warming up on the sideline.

Great news: Cade McNamara is back on the field and throwing. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 28, 2020

McNamara was terrific for the Wolverines last Saturday versus Rutgers. He completed 27 of 36 throws for 260 yards and four touchdowns in Michigan’s thrilling overtime win. He certainly provided a much-needed spark.

He’ll need another big performance to fend off Penn State on Saturday. For now, it appears McNamara’s shoulder injury isn’t all too serious.