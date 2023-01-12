Insider Suggests How Much It Would Cost Michigan To Keep Jim Harbaugh

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There seems to be a lot of mixed messages when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's athletic department.

Harbaugh has already been linked to a few jobs in the NFL this month. With that said, Michigan president Santa Ono released a statement regarding the head coach's future in Ann Arbor.

"I'm pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach," he said. "Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines."

Harbaugh had the following response to that statement: "I am in full support of President Ono's message to our fans and appreciate his support of me and the team."

While this sounds like both sides are in agreement, there appears to be more to the story. If Harbaugh is going to stay in Ann Arbor, he'll reportedly need a new contract.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, it'll cost Michigan $15 million to retain Harbaugh.

"This messaging from Michigan is just embarrassing," Allbright tweeted. "Give him the $15m per year that he wants or you lose him. PR theatrics are seen through by everyone."

Harbaugh has a 74-25 record since joining Michigan in 2015.

Regardless if he remains at Michigan or takes his talents to the NFL, Harbaugh should be well compensated next season.