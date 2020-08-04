Isaiah Wilson shocked college football fans everywhere in 2017, when he chose to sign with Georgia over Michigan. The consensus around the country was that he’d play for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Well, it turns out that Harbaugh has himself to blame for why the program didn’t land Wilson. During an appearance on the ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’ podcast, the former five-star recruit recalled a weird encounter with Harbaugh that led him to signing with Georgia.

Over 90 percent of 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions had Wilson signing with Michigan. That changed once Harbaugh decided to wear cleats inside the Wilson family’s home.

That’s right, the reason that Wilson didn’t sign with Michigan is because he couldn’t get over Harbaugh constantly wearing cleats. To be honest, it’s weird that Harbaugh even chose to wear them during his visit.

Here’s what Wilson said about Harbaugh, via Barstool Sports:

“Remember when [Michigan] first got the deal with Jordan?” Isaiah began. ”[Harbaugh] just wouldn’t take off his cleats. He came to my in-home visit with cleats on his feet. And I have hardwood floors. And he’s just walking around with cleats bro. After that it was over.”

Wilson should have zero regrets over the way he handled his collegiate career. After all, the Tennessee Titans selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Georgia has shown over the years that it can develop offensive linemen as well as any other program. Maybe that weird encounter with Harbaugh actually worked out in Wilson’s favor.

Moving forward though, Coach Harbaugh might want to avoid wearing cleats inside a recruit’s home.