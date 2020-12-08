The Spun

It Sounds Like Michigan Football’s Season Might Be Over

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on the bench.ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Could this 2020 season already be over for Michigan? Believe it or not, there’s a real possibility that we won’t see the Wolverines on the field again until next year.

On Tuesday, the Wolverines announced that its showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes would be canceled due to COVID-19 issues. The team would reportedly be without over 40 players because of positive tests and contact tracing.

Michigan is hopeful it’ll be able to play a game on Dec. 19, which is going to be Big Ten Champions Week. However, the latest update from Chris Balas of TheWolverine.com isn’t very promising.

Balas doesn’t think the Wolverines will be ready in time to play a game next Saturday. He believes the college football world will find out sooner than later if Jim Harbaugh’s squad will play again this season.

If this is indeed the end of the 2020 season for the Wolverines, they’ll finish this weird year with a 2-4 record. Those two wins came against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Michigan also found itself on the wrong side of the history book this year, as it failed to win a home game for the first time in its existence.

With the season all but over for the Wolverines, the focus now shifts to Harbaugh’s contract talks. There’s only one year remaining on his current deal.


