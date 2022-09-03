J.J. McCarthy's Cryptic Social Media Post Is Raising Eyebrows

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines takes off running the football against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Michigan's quarterback situation is already taking a few twists and turns early on in this 2022 football season.

Jim Harbaugh started the veteran Cade McNamara in the Wolverines' season opener vs. Colorado State this Saturday. He completed nine of his 18 pass attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown in a big 51-7 victory.

However, McNamara will not be Michigan's starting quarterback in Week 2. That'll be J.J. McCarthy's job.

Interestingly enough, McCarthy just posted a cryptic Instagram story that's raising a few eyebrows this Saturday.

"JJ McCarthy just posted this on his Instagram story," said Brad Galli.

Some are wondering whether McCarthy is talking about McNamara here. But it's worth noting what Jake Butt has to say about it.

"anyone that follows JJ knows these are common themes of his story and there is literally nothing to read into deep about at all. He’s focused on self growth beyond the game of football and to me that’s what this post is about. There’s a message for all of us here," said Butt.

McCarthy will make the start for the Wolverines next week vs. Hawaii.