Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Joining College GameDay This Morning

In a normal year, College GameDay would’ve likely gone to Baton Rouge for LSU vs. Alabama, or perhaps a game like Boston College vs. Notre Dame. Of course, 2020 is not a normal year, and this weekend’s college football schedule got absolutely shredded by COVID-19 outbreaks across the country. As a result, the crew was in Augusta today during the third round of the Masters Tournament, and had a chance to have legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus as guest picker.

We had 15 games either canceled or postponed from this weekend’s slate. Even before most of that news, ESPN elected to do something different for this weekend’s college football preview show. For the first time in the show’s history, for obvious reasons, GameDay went down to Augusta to shoot live from the Masters Tournament, which is taking place this weekend after being postponed from its normal April date.

As a Columbus native and Ohio State grad, The Golden Bear had to throw some shade at Desmond Howard’s alma mater during his appearance, apologizing before picking Wisconsin over the struggling Michigan Wolverines. Howard quickly joined him in picking the Badgers, a rarity for him that had Herbstreit, the other Buckeye on set, to laugh and throw his papers into the air.

After the appearance, Jack Nicklaus said he had fun joining College GameDay, and once again apologized to Desmond Howard for bringing up the pain that is the 2020 Michigan football season. As far as guest pickers go, getting Jack Nicklaus while at Augusta National is pretty perfect.

Had fun joining @ESPN and the @CollegeGameDay crew to make not only my football picks but also my pick for the 2020 Masters Tournament. Sounded like this Buckeye wasn’t alone in choosing Wisconsin to beat Michigan (sorry again @DesmondHoward)! 😃 pic.twitter.com/agupB2Q8AO — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) November 14, 2020

The Masters seemed pretty excited about this never before seen crossover event as well, putting up an awesome hype video before College GameDay got underway. While we’re excited for things to hopefully get back to normal in time for the 2021 tournament in April, it has been pretty cool to have some great golf on this football weekend.

After the set of football picks, Jack went with Justin Thomas as his 2020 Masters champion. Thomas has been solid all week, and enters Sunday at -10, but he’ll need some help tomorrow. Dustin Johnson shot his second 65 in three days to take control of the leaderboard, and has a four stroke lead entering Sunday at -16.

