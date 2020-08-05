Jalen Rose Makes Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

No matter when Michigan plays Ohio State this year, Jalen Rose thinks his alma mater will come away with a victory.

This morning, the Big Ten announced its revised football schedule, which includes Ohio State-Michigan being played outside of the final week of the regular season for the first time in 78 years. On Get Up! this morning, Rose discussed his desire to attend the game in Columbus, even if he has to socially distance during it.

“I’m trying to be there, because this is gonna be one of the first times in the last two decades that we actually beat Ohio State,” Rose said. “I need to be there.”

The former Michigan basketball star went on to say that a Michigan win over Ohio State–something that hasn’t happened since 2011–would fit in perfectly with the crazy year that is 2020.

“We’re going to get a win this year. That’s right, I said it. Save this footage. Michigan will beat the Buckeyes in football this year,” Rose said.

.@jalenrose is PUMPED that the Ohio State/Michigan game is being moved up to Oct. 24. "Save this footage! Michigan will beat the Buckeyes in football this year." pic.twitter.com/BXzmpfY6Di — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 5, 2020

When Rose was a student at Michigan in the early 1990s, the Wolverines went 2-0-1 in three games against Ohio State. Those games were part of a 10-2-1 stretch for the Maize and Blue against their arch rivals.

Since 2001, however, the tide has turned. The Buckeyes have won 17 of their last 19 matchups against “That Team Up North.”