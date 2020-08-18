Jalen Rose Reacts To Big Ten Football Players Wanting To Play

Despite push-back from notable Big Ten players – including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields – Michigan alum Jalen Rose thinks the Big Ten made the right decision in delaying the season.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks in collegiate sports. Just two weeks ago, the Big Ten adjusted its fall schedule to include conference-only games. A week later, the conference scrapped its fall plans, delaying the fall season until the spring of 2021. The Pac-12 subsequently followed the Big Ten’s lead and made a similar decision.

Even though Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren cited player health as the primary reason to delay the season, Warren is facing heavy and harsh criticism. The Big Ten has failed to provide viable information as to why the fall season was delayed until the spring.

Players, coaches and parents of football players have protested and will continue to protest the Big Ten’s polarizing decision. But Rose believes the conference did the right thing in putting player health at the top of its priorities.

"You must protect the athletes from themselves!"@JalenRose breaks down, as only he can, why the Big Ten made the best decision they could in canceling their season. pic.twitter.com/xk5wrRBf74 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 18, 2020

Jalen Rose clearly doesn’t trust the input of student-athletes. Fans aren’t too happy with Rose’s clear criticism of football players who want to play this fall.

“You must protect the athletes from themselves,” Rose said on Tuesday. “The two conferences that have opted out of playing, Greeny, their medical officials don’t have information that the other three don’t have available. The difference is they’re actually listening to it and they’re protecting their student-athletes.”

Rose makes a valid point. But his latest comments won’t stop football players from continuing to protest the decisions made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to delay the fall season until next year.