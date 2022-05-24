Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard's Coaching Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalen Rose attends The Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Reveal Event at Optimist Studios on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Jeep)

On Monday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard declined an interview with the Lakers for their job opening. That decision doesn't surprise his former "Fab Five" teammate, Jalen Rose.

During the latest episode of Jalen & Jacoby, Rose shared his thoughts on Howard turning down an interview with the Lakers.

Rose believes it makes much more sense for Howard to remain at Michigan because there's better job security.

"The collegiate coach landscape now rivals and or equals the NBA job because you don't have to leave college to get top dollar anymore," Rose said. "And then the other thing about a college job, you can have it five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years. Whoever gets this next Lakers' job probably won't have it in two or three years, even if they do a good job, because the current job is to win right now with LeBron and AD. When this roster turns over and becomes a new iteration, that may call for a new coach.

"So, I am happy that he isn't interviewing for the job. I'm not surprised he isn't interviewing for the job."

Rose added that Howard went back to Ann Arbor to "re-establish a championship."

Since becoming the head coach of the Wolverines in 2019, Howard has led the program to a 61-32 record and an Elite Eight appearance.