Jalen Rose Reacts To Juwan Howard’s Postgame Incident

On Monday, former Fab Five member and current ESPN radio analyst Jalen Rose offered up his thoughts on the situation involving his former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard.

During today’s episode of “Jalen and Jacoby,” Rose said both Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard will be doing some introspection about what led to the fracas following yesterday’s game, in which Howard struck Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

“They’re both going to look back at this scenario and tell themselves things that they shouldn’t have done and things they won’t do going forward,” Rose said.

Rose went on to say he does not think what Howard did is a fireable offense, but that he deserves to be and will be punished. He then spoke about what Gard’s role in the incident was.

“When you’re walking past after you just beat Michigan and you see that the other head coach is upset, you know what you probably shouldn’t do? Impede that person’s progress,” Rose said. “The second thing that I don’t think he will do again is grab that human being while he’s impeding that person’s progress. Because that physical altercation now changes the dynamic of our interaction.”

Howard clearly took exception to Gard trying to stop him, but we also understand why the Wisconsin coach wanted to explain his side of what happened. When Howard approached him, he did look annoyed at Gard’s late timeout up 15 points, but said “I’ll remember that” rather than simply trying to blow by him.

Regardless of your feelings on the situation, we should know the punishments for Howard and others soon. The Big Ten is expected to release a statement this evening.