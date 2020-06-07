Jalen Warley, No. 4 Combo Guard, Names Final 10 Schools

Jalen Warley, a four-star guard in the 2021 class, has been collecting offers from Power Five schools across the country these past few months. Heading into his senior year of high school, he’s ready to narrow the field of choices.

On Sunday, Warley announced that he has reduced his list to 10 schools. Making the cut is Michigan, Maryland, Ohio State, Memphis, LSU, Oregon, Louisville, Miami (FL), Virginia and Florida State. Some of the local giants that missed out on Warley include Villanova, Temple and Penn State.

Fans from nearly all of the schools that made the cut immediately responded to his post, encouraging him to join their ranks. Michigan fans were especially excited, with about a third of the initial commenters steering him to Ann Arbor.

247Sports rates Warley as the No. 27 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 3 combo guard in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

Though few experts have placed their name on a commitment prediction yet, Michigan looks like an early top contender to land him. 247Sports noted that the presence of Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli is a potential boost to the Wolverines’ chances.

Prior to joining Michigan, Martelli was the head coach at St. Josephs for 24 years. During that long tenure, Martelli coached Warley’s father and uncle.

Which school on Jalen Warley’s top 10 list do you think will get his commitment?