James Franklin’s Reaction To Missed Field Goal Is Going Viral

James Franklin reacting during a football game.BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 20: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Not much is going right for the Penn State offense during today’s game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions are trailing their Big Ten rivals 14-6. While the game is certainly still in reach, the score could be much closer than it currently is.

While up 3-0 in the first quarter, Penn State elected to go for a fake field goal attempt. Failing to convert the opportunity on 4th-and-goal, the Nittany Lions missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their lead.

In the third quarter, the team left yet another three points off the board.

Missing his first kick of the game, Jordan Stout pushed what should have been a simple kick wide right.

Head coach James Franklin’s reaction on the sideline summed up the Nittany Lions’ afternoon so far.

With a quarter of play to go, Franklin and No. 23 Penn State have limited time to mount a comeback against the No. 6-ranked Wolverines in Beaver Stadium.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.