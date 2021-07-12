Jim Harbaugh Adds Top High School Coach To Michigan Staff

Coming off his first losing season as a head coach since 2008, Jim Harbaugh is eager to ensure Michigan doesn’t have a similar outcome in 2021. In an effort to give his team a boost, he’s adding one of the nation’s top high school coaches to his staff.

According to The Baltimore Sun, St. Frances Academy head coach Biff Poggi is joining the Wolverines for a second stint with the team. Poggi previously worked under Harbaugh as an associate head coach and special advisor for the 2016 season.

Speaking to The Baltimore Sun, Poggi said that he intends to finish his coaching career at Michigan. He intends to stay for as long as Harbaugh will let him.

“I’m going to Michigan with the idea that I’m going to be there until I finish coaching. I’ll be there, I hope, as long as Jim is there and wants me to stay there,” Poggi said. “If he goes someplace else or doesn’t want me to stay, then I’d look at other opportunities.”

Biff Poggi to leave St. Frances and return to Michigan football staff; former head coach Messay Hailemariam to take overhttps://t.co/anR4DYx6md — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 10, 2021

Biff Poggi has over two decades of high school coaching experience, and has turned several programs into national powerhouses. On top of building St. Frances Academy into a powerhouse, he built up Maryland’s Gilman High School into a top-15 program in 19 years before he joined the Wolverines in 2016.

But Poggi has more than just one year in Ann Arbor under his belt for college experience. He has also served as an assistant at Brown, The Citadel, and Temple.

Now he’s set to work with Harbaugh once again, mentoring some of the newer, younger members of Harbaugh’s staff.

