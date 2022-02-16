On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines announced the team signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a significant contract extension.

Just a year after asking Harbaugh to take a pay cut, Michigan signed Harbaugh through the 2026 season. Rumors emerged suggesting Harbaugh would leave for the NFL, but he opted to return.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. One fan joked that the Minnesota Vikings should get a cut after the team interviewed Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy – and may have helped earn him a new deal.

“Feels like the Vikings should get points on this deal since they helped Harbaugh negotiate it???” the fan joked.

Feels like the Vikings should get points on this deal since they helped Harbaugh negotiate it???

There was some concern about what it would be like if Harbaugh were to return after flirting with the NFL – again. One fan isn’t concerned, though.

“As long as Jim keeps recruiting well Michigan will be fine,” another fan said.

As long as Jim keeps recruiting well Michigan will be fine

Ohio State fans are hoping he signed a lifetime deal.

“Yea! This is great! Lifetime contract for him please,” the fan said.

Yea! This is great! Lifetime contract for him please.

Harbaugh used a huge bounce-back season to earn a new deal. He deserved it after leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff for the very first time.