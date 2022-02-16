The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Agrees To New Contract: College Fans React

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the field.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines announced the team signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a significant contract extension.

Just a year after asking Harbaugh to take a pay cut, Michigan signed Harbaugh through the 2026 season. Rumors emerged suggesting Harbaugh would leave for the NFL, but he opted to return.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. One fan joked that the Minnesota Vikings should get a cut after the team interviewed Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy – and may have helped earn him a new deal.

“Feels like the Vikings should get points on this deal since they helped Harbaugh negotiate it???” the fan joked.

There was some concern about what it would be like if Harbaugh were to return after flirting with the NFL – again. One fan isn’t concerned, though.

“As long as Jim keeps recruiting well Michigan will be fine,” another fan said.

Ohio State fans are hoping he signed a lifetime deal.

“Yea! This is great! Lifetime contract for him please,” the fan said.

Harbaugh used a huge bounce-back season to earn a new deal. He deserved it after leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

