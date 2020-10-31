The Spun

Analyst Says Jim Harbaugh Should Be Fired If Michigan Loses Today

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh coaching against Illinois.CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

We all know Jim Harbaugh is under pressure to beat Ohio State, but everybody pretty much expected Michigan to handle Michigan State today.

The Wolverines were coming off an impressive opening win over Minnesota, while the Spartans turned the ball over seven times in a loss to Rutgers last weekend. H0wever, you know how rivalry games can be.

Currently, Michigan State leads Michigan 20-17 in the fourth quarter at the Big House. A loss here would be a massive blow to the Maize and Blue.

One Michigan writer thinks it should signal a death knell for Harbaugh. WolverineDigests’s Brandon Brown tweeted moments ago that Harbaugh should lose his job if he can’t pull this one out.

“If Jim Harbaugh loses this game, his tenure needs to be over,” Brown said. “I don’t think [Michigan AD] Warde Manuel would ever make that move, but a loss to this MSU team in year six is unacceptable and unforgivable.

Well, like Brown said, we don’t think the UM administration would actually fire Jim Harbaugh right after this loss. However, if they can’t come back against the Spartans, the head coach’s seat definitely gets exponentially warmer.

You can catch the end of Michigan-Michigan State on FOX.


