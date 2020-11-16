Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision With The QB Position

Now 1-3 after a blowout loss to Wisconsin, Michigan football officially has an open quarterback competition, according to Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh told reporters earlier today that both Joe Milton and Cade McNamara will receive reps with the first-team offense this week leading up to Saturday’s game at Rutgers. Milton has started the first four games of the season.

After a strong performance (15-for-22 passing for 225 yards and a touchdown, 52 rushing yards and a score) in a Week 1 win over Minnesota, Milton’s play has declined. He threw for 300 yards and ran for a touchdown in Week 2 against Michigan State before passing for 344 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 3 loss to Indiana.

On Saturday night, Milton was a dreadful 9-of-19 passing for 98 yards and two interceptions against the Badgers. He was eventually replaced by McNamara, who went 4-for-7 for 74 yards and the Wolverines’ only touchdown in a 49-11 loss.

Harbaugh on QBs: “we’re going to open it up. Both will see action with the 1s throughout the week” — angelique (@chengelis) November 16, 2020

Uncertainty at the quarterback position is about the last thing Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need right now. Michigan has dropped three straight games and is reeling in every sense of the word.

Fortunately, the Maize and Blue will face Rutgers, an opponent they have dominated over the last five seasons, on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN.

If Michigan loses that game in New Jersey, the heat on Harbaugh will only increase.