The last thing Michigan football can afford is a major injury to a key player. Unfortunately, Jim Harbaugh announced just that on Monday morning.

Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has reportedly suffered a fractured leg, per ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg. Michigan’s outstanding defensive lineman will require surgery and miss the rest of the 2020 season as a result.

Hutchinson was a star for the Wolverines last season. He came up with 69 total tackles, 10 of which were for a loss. The Michigan defensive lineman also had 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in the 2019 campaign.

The 2020 season has become a nightmare for Harbaugh and the Wolverines. The latest injury blow is another major hit to the team’s chances to right the ship this year. Harbaugh is facing his toughest test yet.

#Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fractured leg and will require surgery. Big blow for Wolverines defense. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 9, 2020

Michigan football started the season with a dominant win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Wolverines have gone downhill ever since.

Jim Harbaugh has now lost two straight games since that Week 1 win. To make matters worse, one of those losses came against one of the Wolverines’ biggest rivals, the Michigan State Spartans.

Some believe this could wind up being Harbaugh’s final year with the Wolverines. It’s highly unlikely Michigan fires the veteran head coach. But it wouldn’t be all too surprising if the two sides come to a mutual parting at the end of the season.

That’s not a foregone conclusion just yet, though. Harbaugh can turn the season around if he’s able to take down teams like Wisconsin and Ohio State in coming weeks.