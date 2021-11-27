Jim Harbaugh Appears To Have A Message For Ryan Day

Jim Harbaugh has finally taken the proverbial monkey off his back. On Saturday, he finally led the Michigan Wolverines to a victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Over the past few years, Harbaugh has dealt with plenty of criticism from the public because he couldn’t defeat Ohio State. Now that he has finally defeated his biggest rival, Harbaugh is ready to fire back at his critics.

When asked if he has any thoughts about Ohio State’s recent trash talking, Harbaugh said “Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple.”

There are plenty of media members who believe this comment from Harbaugh was directed at Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. After all, he took over a program that had an incredible foundation under Urban Meyer.

Harbaugh asked if he has thoughts on the trash talking from Ohio State, notably in recent years: ‘Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple.’ Oh my. Harbaugh is back. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 27, 2021

Michigan fans will most likely love this comment from Harbaugh. The rest of the college football world, however, isn’t amused.

“Good for Harbaugh,” a college football fan sarcastically said. “This will most likely be his only chance to say this again. This Buckeyes team is so young. He forfeited last year to be 0-6 so he finally got his. Took a decade almost but he did it.”

“At least those people born on 3rd were able to get home before their 6th try,” another fan said.”Wouldn’t see Ryan Day ducking a game either. Rich coming from Jimmy.”

A strong argument can be made that Harbaugh shouldn’t be taking cheap shots at Day. On the other hand, we can’t blame him for firing back at those who mocked him.