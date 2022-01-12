Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors.

Harbaugh, who is in Houston this week for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award presentation, addressed the recent NFL rumors. His comment on this subject was quite interesting.

“It’s a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year, so,” Harbaugh said when asked about the latest NFL rumors.

Last offseason, there were talks about Harbaugh potentially leaving Michigan because he couldn’t win at a high level there. Fast forward a year later, and he has proven that he can take the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, in #Houston for @bryantawards Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award #BryantAwards, on the NFL coaching rumor mill: "It's a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year, so…" via @OpportuneLLP @American_Heart press junket. pic.twitter.com/7UBNleK9Bv — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 12, 2022

This doesn’t mean Harbaugh will leave Michigan, of course. It does show that he can handle the outside noise very well.

If Harbaugh does consider a move back to the pros, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have serious interest in him.

“[Jim] Harbaugh is very well liked by Raiders owner Mark Davis, league sources said, beginning his coaching career as a quarterback coach there for the Raiders in 2002,” Jason La Canfora reports. “Harbaugh also did great work in the Bay Area while the Raiders were located in Oakland at both Stanford and as coach of the 49ers from 2011-2014, where he went 44-19 and did not have a losing season.”

Harbaugh’s future decision could very well change the landscape of college football and the NFL.