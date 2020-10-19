Jim Harbaugh Was Asked About His Contract At Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is heading into year six of the seven-year contract he signed at his alma mater following the 2014 season.

Harbaugh’s current deal is set to expire in December of next year, meaning he has two full football seasons before he’d become a free agent. As of now, all is quiet on the contract negotiating front.

Earlier today, Harbaugh was asked about the latest regarding his future. There were rumors a few months back that an extension might be forthcoming, but thus far, nothing has materialized.

“No update since then,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “It’s just been other fish, bigger fish to fry there.”

Jim Harbaugh was asked about his contract situation today. He said there are "bigger fish to fry." Asked what his message to recruits would be re: contract, he said, "Go Blue." pic.twitter.com/4iG35u3cSt — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 19, 2020

Last week, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel wrote about how unusual Harbaugh’s contract situation is. Currently, he is the only Power 5 head coach with less than two years on his deal.

“That just doesn’t happen in college football,” an industry source told Thamel. “No one coaches to the last year of their deal in college. They are either fired or extended.”

In his first five seasons with the Wolverines, Harbaugh has been well compensated and has won regularly, going 47-18. However, he’s never beaten Ohio State, hasn’t won a Big Ten title and is only 1-4 in bowl games. In fact, Michigan has only finished above third place in the Big Ten East one time under Harbaugh.

Does all of this mean time is running out for Harbaugh in Ann Arbor? Not necessarily, but one would have to figure any contract extension has to be completed during the offseason at the latest.

The last thing Michigan wants is Harbaugh coaching as a lame-duck in 2021.