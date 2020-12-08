College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Contract Speculation

There has been rampant speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan football program. This season’s collapse had many believing he would be on the hot seat, but per recent rumors, he may actually get a contract extension… albeit one that would reportedly reduce his salary.

Michigan football insider Sam Webb of 247Sports said that the rumor “has legs” over the weekend. On Monday, the site’s Josh Pate added what he’s hearing about Harbaugh’s future at his alma mater.

“I think he’s going to get extended. I don’t think there’s going to be this big fat buyout, so it may be window dressing more so than anything else,” Pate wrote. “If I had to put my money on something I’d put my money on Jim Harbaugh being at Michigan next year and that he would have signed a contract extension.”

Late last night, John U. Bacon reported that Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel have discussed an incentive-laden extension that would reduce his base salary and buyout. He also says that five NFL teams have reached out to Harbaugh.

Harbaugh can now accept, negotiate, or decline. At least five NFL teams have expressed an interest in hiring him – per usual – though not clear if any have made firm offers yet. (2/2) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) December 8, 2020

There is a pretty wide range of reactions to Bacon’s report. Some Michigan fans appreciate the idea of giving Harbaugh another year, some want him on his way out of Ann Arbor, and there are plenty of people who aren’t buying the NFL portion of things.

5 NFL teams? That’s some funny stuff Bacon. He really has been on top of his game the last 6 years running the Michigan program into the ground. NFL owners must be excited about him. — Juwan Harbaugh (@HarbaughJuwan) December 8, 2020

Throw in today’s canceled media availability, and Harbaugh speculation is at an all-time high.

Read into it for what it’s worth: University of Michigan is postponing today’s media availability w/Coach Harbaugh & players. We will communicate once another day & time has been determined. The team will continue to participate in limited workouts today — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2020

Me waking up and reading the Jim Harbaugh contract extension tweets. pic.twitter.com/MAMOkmv51W — Chris Tamme (@TammeTweets) December 8, 2020

If it's true that Michigan is talking to Harbaugh about an extension, not leaders and best any more. Football program has become a joke. — Dan Cohen (@DanCohen96) December 8, 2020

At least Texas tried to get Urban ❌eyer. Reports are that Ji❌ Harbaugh is being offered an extension at that tea❌ up north. ❌aybe they like losing seasons? — Big Dudes in the Trenches (@BDTFootball) December 8, 2020

The fact an extension is even on the table for Harbaugh is everything that is wrong with Michigan Football right now… https://t.co/iXFXxvGi7T — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) December 8, 2020

If Michigan is willing to enter 2021 with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, extending him actually makes sense. If the school can use this horrible 2020 season to get him to agree to a lower salary and buyout, it makes moving on from him easier down the road, while not letting him coach on a lame duck final year of his deal, something schools almost never let happen.

According to USA Today, Harbaugh is the fourth-highest paid coach in college football this year. His buyout is just over $6 million, which is much less than South Carolina has already taken on to get rid of Will Muschamp, but still a big chunk of change in this year of economic uncertainty. The fact that the school would likely then need to spend top dollar to sign a new head coach would make it a very pricey decision.

It does sound like Michigan will likely make a decision here soon, and it probably wants to get that news out before a potential game against Ohio State on Saturday.