Jim Harbaugh Emerging As 'Top Candidate' For NFL Job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh had his preliminary interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor after a dalliance with the Minnesota Vikings last year. We'll see what he has planned this year, but it sounds like, at the very least, his initial conversation with the Broncos went well.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this morning that Harbaugh spoke with the Broncos for "over two hours" and has "emerged as a top candidate" in Denver, along with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos will also interview its defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and has put in requests for multiple assistant coaches around the league, including Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans and Raheem Morris.

Harbaugh has also been linked to the vacancy with the Carolina Panthers. Last week, the 59-year-old head coach released a statement addressing the NFL rumors.

"I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days. College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program," part of the statement read.

"As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm."