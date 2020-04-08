Jim Harbaugh Extended A Heartwarming Scholarship Offer

Jim Harbaugh has made many scholarship offers during his tenure at Michigan, but few may have been as impactful as one he made this week.

According to MLive.com, Harbaugh had a video discussion with second-grader Sebastiano (Yanno) Fidone, a Michigan fan from Iowa who has been battling leukemia. During the course of their conversation, Harbaugh offered Fidone a scholarship to the University of Michigan.

Saturday Tradition also noted that Sebastiano is the cousin of four-star 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone. Per the report, Michigan has been aggressively pursuing the player 247Sports ranks No. 2 in the nation at the position.

Sebastiano’s mother revealed on Tuesday that Harbaugh jokingly asked her son to flex, and offered him the scholarship right after. Harbaugh then joked that he can’t send her son a t-shirt “because of NCAA gifting rules.”

Via MLive.com:

“During the video chat, they asked Yanno to flex,” she wrote. “He did and Coach Harbaugh immediately offered him a scholarship. Now that he offered, he can’t send him a Michigan football T-shirt because of NCAA gifting rules. “He told Yanno a scholarship is better than a t-shirt in the long run anyway.”

Considering that the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor currently has a yearly out-of-state tuition of nearly $50,000, Sebastiano and his family can probably buy plenty of Michigan t-shirts with all of the money they’ll be saving.

After everything that Sebastiano has been through, he’s definitely earned it.

Kudos to Harbaugh for offering the young man such a cool gift.