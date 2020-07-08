Jim Harbaugh Shares Thoughts On Playing Football Through COVID-19

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the possibility of playing football during COVID-19 on a conference call with reporters today.

It wasn’t the only topic Harbaugh addressed, but thanks to a quote shared by The Athletic’s Austin Meek, it is the one that is generating the most discussion. That’s because Harbaugh spoke rather…curiously about the reality of the virus.

According to Meek, Harbaugh said that COVID-19 “is part of our society” and added that he’s not aware of any expert opinion saying sports are going to make that reality worse.

The full quote can be found below.

Jim Harbaugh, on moving forward with plans for fall football season: "COVID is part of our society. It wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports. There’s no expert view right now that I’m aware of that sports is going to make that worse." — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) July 8, 2020

Of course, Harbaugh is right that sports in general and football in particular did not cause COVID-19. However, it is quite clear that competing in sports and all that entails does involve a greater risk of transmitting and catching the virus.

Why do you think these American professional sports leagues are going through all these “bubble” protocols? Well, besides the fact that money talks and that’s the main reason why sports are returning. These arrangements might not even work in the long run, but they’re the only ideas that are even worth trying.

The bottom line is, there may be college football in the fall as scheduled. And if there is, it will not be because of a worldview like Harbaugh’s.