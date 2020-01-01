Jim Harbaugh Furious With Official’s Call In Citrus Bowl

Jim Harbaugh has the chance to silence a few of his doubters this afternoon in the Citrus Bowl, as he hopes to lead Michigan to a win over Alabama. However, the officiating crew isn’t doing him any favors in the first half.

Michigan jumped out to a 13-7 lead over Alabama in the second quarter. Toward the end of the first half, the refs called a questionable roughing the passer on Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson did hit Mac Jones pretty hard, but it did occur as the Alabama quarterback was attempting a pass.

The roughing the passer call gave the Crimson Tide a first down and resulted in a scoring drive to take the lead.

Harbaugh didn’t let up on the officials as he gave them an earful for a few minutes.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and DC Don Brown going after the officials after that roughing the passer call on Aidan Hutchinson. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) January 1, 2020

To be fair, it’s hard to make a call of this magnitude when the game is moving so fast. It also should be noted that quarterbacks are protected by brutal shots.

Here’s a look at the play:

This is roughing the passer? Seriously? #CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/bj5AENVTvy — Bowl Season Should Never End (@Nolevell2020) January 1, 2020

Michigan retook the lead heading into halftime courtesy of a 57-yard field goal from Quinn Nordin.

The rest of this game will be available on ABC.