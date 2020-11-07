Jim Harbaugh Getting Destroyed After Seeing Michigan State Play Today

Jim Harbaugh is getting absolutely crushed by college football fans this afternoon, and it’s not because Michigan is currently trailing by double digits to Indiana.

Last weekend, Michigan lost at home to Michigan State in one of the biggest letdown performances we’ve seen in the Harbaugh era. That same Michigan State team is getting blown out this weekend against a winless Iowa squad.

That’s right, Michigan State currently trails Iowa by 35 points at halftime. So, what does that say about the state of Michigan’s football program?

If Michigan can’t even beat Michigan State in a year where it’s been blown out by Iowa and Rutgers, perhaps it’s time to officially end Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor. At least that’s what the majority of the college football world is thinking about right now.

Let’s just say Michigan loses today. Is Harbaugh the coach come Monday? Espiecially since MSU is getting blown out by 0-2 Iowa right now. Just feels he’s not making the progress he should. Elite talent, but can’t get the on field performances producing correctly. — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) November 7, 2020

Jim Harbaugh should be fired based on this Iowa MSU score alone my goodness — G (@gwizzy12) November 7, 2020

Jim Harbaugh is an awful coach. He lost to THIS Michigan State team. They're down 34-0 to Iowa and it isn't even halftime. — Phoenix Stevens (@phxste75) November 7, 2020

This has to be it for Harbaugh right? No way he survives this year. Michigan State is currently down 28-0 to Iowa. — 🆎 (@ABickett24) November 7, 2020

And just to rub salt in the wound, Indiana currently leads 24-7 over Michigan at halftime.

We could be looking at a 1-2 start to the season for the Wolverines, and one of those losses will be to a program that is struggling to beat teams in the basement of the Big Ten standings. To be fair though, that’s exactly where Michigan will be too if it keeps this up.

Do you think it’s time for Michigan to move on from Jim Harbaugh?