Jim Harbaugh Getting Destroyed After Seeing Michigan State Play Today

A closeup of Jim Harbaugh looking upset during a Michigan football game.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is getting absolutely crushed by college football fans this afternoon, and it’s not because Michigan is currently trailing by double digits to Indiana.

Last weekend, Michigan lost at home to Michigan State in one of the biggest letdown performances we’ve seen in the Harbaugh era. That same Michigan State team is getting blown out this weekend against a winless Iowa squad.

That’s right, Michigan State currently trails Iowa by 35 points at halftime. So, what does that say about the state of Michigan’s football program?

If Michigan can’t even beat Michigan State in a year where it’s been blown out by Iowa and Rutgers, perhaps it’s time to officially end Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor. At least that’s what the majority of the college football world is thinking about right now.

And just to rub salt in the wound, Indiana currently leads 24-7 over Michigan at halftime.

We could be looking at a 1-2 start to the season for the Wolverines, and one of those losses will be to a program that is struggling to beat teams in the basement of the Big Ten standings. To be fair though, that’s exactly where Michigan will be too if it keeps this up.

Do you think it’s time for Michigan to move on from Jim Harbaugh?


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.