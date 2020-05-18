Jim Harbaugh Gives Honest Assessment Of Michigan Football Program

The Wolverines have underwhelmed with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. But the Michigan head coach believes his team is on the “cusp” of doing something special in the years to come.

Ohio State remains the class of the Big Ten, having won the last three Big Ten championships. Meanwhile, Michigan hasn’t secured a conference title since 2004. Could 2020 be the year the Wolverines win the Big Ten for the first time in 16 years?

Harbaugh believes Michigan could take the next step this upcoming season. The Wolverines have secured big wins and earned berths in marquee bowl games over the past few years. But the conference title and College Football Playoff are the next steps for the program.

Those lofty goals aren’t just wishes, though, they’re expectations now. Harbaugh and the Wolverines are using their goals to fuel their determination ahead of the 2020 season.

“Right now, I think our team is kind of on the cusp,” Harbaugh said on the TK Show, via Saturday Tradition.“We haven’t gotten over the top and into the playoffs and the championship, and that’s what drives us, what motivates us every day on the field and every day working toward that goal. . . . Winning that championship — making the playoffs — I mean, that’s something our players and our coaches pour our hearts and souls into. We’re determined to get there.”

If the Wolverines hope to achieve what Harbaugh mentioned, they’ll have to beat Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have an eight-game win streak over Michigan.

But 2020’s a new year. The Wolverines could surprise us all this upcoming season.