Look: Jim Harbaugh Graphic Sums Up How Bad Things Are

Michigan reached another low point after getting drilled by Wisconsin in the first half on Saturday night.

The Wolverines entered the half-time locker room trailing 28-0 to the No. 13 ranked Badgers. The Michigan offense gained just 94 yards on offense through the game’s first two quarters. Quarterback Joe Milton completed six of his 12 passes for a measly 66 yards and two interceptions.

According to the game’s broadcast, the 28-point gap marks the largest halftime deficit that the Wolverines have faced at home since Michigan Stadium opened in 1927.

At this point, it looks like Jim Harbaugh is headed for a 1-3 start to the 2020 season.

It’s official. Harbaugh and the Wolverines have hit rock bottom.

Wisconsin is playing it’s first game since week one of the Big Ten season and looks fresh and full of life while Michigan lacks energy on both sides of the ball. In addition to the tepid start on offense, Harbaugh’s defense let the Badgers run for 143 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the game’s first half.

But Saturday feels more like the norm for Michigan this season rather than the exception. Apart from the team’s opener against Minnesota, Harbaugh and company have looked lost in all facets of the game on their way to a 1-2 start.

At this point, college football fans feel that it’s not a matter of if Jim Harbaugh will get fired, but more a matter of when. The sixth-year Wolverines head coach has consistently shrank away in big time games and at this point, the program’s fans have had enough.

Michigan will try to rally and up-end Wisconsin in the game’s second half. It’s currently on ABC.