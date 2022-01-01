Jim Harbaugh Had Honest Comment After Blowout Loss vs. Georgia

On Friday night, the Georgia Bulldogs put together a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines to win the Orange Bowl.

In doing so, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game where they’ll face off against a familiar foe. For Michigan, meanwhile, the Wolverines will have to reflect on what was a stellar season.

Offseason calls for Jim Harbaugh to be fired turned out to be a bit premature. He and the Wolverines finally managed to take down Ohio State and then win the Big Ten title.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the ran up against a beast in the Georgia Bulldogs. Following Friday night’s 34-11 loss, Jim Harbaugh heaped praise on Kirby Smart’s program.

Here’s what he said, via Saturday Down South:

Congratulations to Georgia. They played a heck of a game in all phases. I loved the way our guys fought. It wasn’t our best, but certainly, it was theirs (Georgia’s). They played extremely well.

Fans love to make fun of Jim Harbaugh, but he had a classy message for the Bulldogs after their big win.

Now he and the Wolverines will have to sit back and watch as Georgia and Alabama face off in the national title game – again.