Jim Harbaugh Had Honest Comment After Blowout Loss vs. Georgia

Jim Harbaugh during pregame before Michigan's game.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines Head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Georgia Bulldogs put together a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines to win the Orange Bowl.

In doing so, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game where they’ll face off against a familiar foe. For Michigan, meanwhile, the Wolverines will have to reflect on what was a stellar season.

Offseason calls for Jim Harbaugh to be fired turned out to be a bit premature. He and the Wolverines finally managed to take down Ohio State and then win the Big Ten title.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the ran up against a beast in the Georgia Bulldogs. Following Friday night’s 34-11 loss, Jim Harbaugh heaped praise on Kirby Smart’s program.

Here’s what he said, via Saturday Down South:

Congratulations to Georgia. They played a heck of a game in all phases. I loved the way our guys fought. It wasn’t our best, but certainly, it was theirs (Georgia’s). They played extremely well.

Fans love to make fun of Jim Harbaugh, but he had a classy message for the Bulldogs after their big win.

Now he and the Wolverines will have to sit back and watch as Georgia and Alabama face off in the national title game – again.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.