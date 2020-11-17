Jim Harbaugh Has A Message For His Critics About Greatness

Jim Harbaugh has had to go through extensive efforts to ignore his critics these past few weeks. He seems to be handling any and all criticism rather well, given the circumstances.

In fact, Harbaugh believes the Wolverines have what it takes to turn things around this season. They’d better hurry, considering Michigan has just a few games left this season. Harbaugh spoke about the Wolverines’ future on The Morning Show with Stoney & Jansen, via 97.1 The Ticket.

“I think we do, I think we have the talent,” Harbaugh said on whether Michigan is capable of turning things around this season, via 247Sports. “Some guys that were maybe not expected to play as much or as have as big of a role, find themselves in that role. And some are playing pretty good — pretty darn good — and will get even better. Some good snaps, have earned more time.”

One of the issues fans have taken with Harbaugh, especially this season, is how mediocre Harbaugh-coached teams have looked these past few years. But the Michigan head coach doesn’t defined greatness by perfection.

“There (are) some people who think athletic greatness is defined by perfection — it’s not,” Harbaugh continued. “It’s defined by overcoming obstacles and adversity.”

Fans aren’t going to take explanations like that very well. The reality is teams like Ohio State and Alabama do define greatness by perfection, as well as overcoming obstacles and adversity.

Jim Harbaugh can’t use overcoming adversity as an excuse to keep having mediocre seasons.

One of these days, the Wolverines need to come back to reality and accept the fact Michigan football just isn’t an elite program as of late.