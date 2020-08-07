Jim Harbaugh Has Bold Message About 2020 CFB Season

Jim Harbaugh has faced a lot of adversity as a head coach, but never anything like the 2020 college football season.

But Harbaugh isn’t letting the challenges of the 2020 season dampen his mood. In a recent interview, the Michigan head coach made it clear that he is eager to get back onto the field.

Harbaugh said that his team is “ready to play, right now, anybody, anywhere”. He declared that his players have trained hard for the opportunity and he’s looking forward to seeing them show everyone what they can do.

“We’re ready to play, right now, anybody, anywhere,” Harbaugh said. “We just want to play. We just want to play football games. And as I said, there’s been so many guys that have trained so hard, not just now, but their entire life, for this opportunity.

“And recently they have played and put themselves in a position to have success. For those guys, those players that want to play, need to play, that’s the one we’re all willing to bend over backwards for so they can have the opportunity to do that.”

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines finished 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten last year. But as has become a frustration for Michigan, they couldn’t beat arch-rival Ohio State.

There’s little doubt that Harbaugh can get his players to crush the majority of Big Ten teams. Indiana, Rutgers, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, even Michigan State and Minnesota are likely going to get beaten badly.

But it’s always the big teams that Harbaugh seems to hit a wall with. Penn State, Wisconsin, and of course Ohio State are the teams that he needs to prove himself against.

Will Harbaugh and the Wolverines finally overcome their rivals and win the Big Ten in 2020?