Jim Harbaugh Has Message For Critics After NFL Flirtation

On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines announced the team inked head coach Jim Harbaugh to a new deal.

Harbaugh flirted with the idea of leaving for the NFL – again. Earlier this month, he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching vacancy and was rumored for the Las Vegas Raiders opening as well.

In the end, he decided to return to Ann Arbor. Whether he was offered a job in the NFL or not, Harbaugh made it clear he’s not apologizing for exploring his options.

He’s also not apologizing for returning to Ann Arbor.

“Yeah, explored it. I don’t apologize for exploring it, and I don’t apologize for wanting to come back and be the head football coach at the University of Michigan,” Harbaugh said today, via Michigan reporter Angelique Chengelis.

After signing a contract that keeps him with the team through the 2026 season, Harbaugh released a statement.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team.”

Harbaugh used a huge bounce-back season to earn a new deal. He deserved it after leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff for the very first time.

Now he’s not going anywhere. For a while, at least.