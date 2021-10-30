Fans Are Officially Done With Jim Harbaugh As Michigan’s Coach

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were cruising this afternoon against the Michigan State Spartans. And yet, all it took was one bad quarter for them to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Michigan was outscored 15-3 by Michigan State in the final frame of this Saturday’s game. Cade McNamara had a chance to lead the Wolverines to a game-winning drive with a little over a minute remaining, but an interception ultimately sealed their fate.

Following the Wolverines’ loss, the college football world agreed that Harbaugh is running out of time in Ann Arbor. In fact, several analysts tweeted that Harbaugh’s time at Michigan should be up after this afternoon’s performance.

Harbaugh has been excellent for the majority of this season, but once again he came up short in a crucial rivalry game.

Here are some of the top reactions to Michigan’s loss to Michigan State:

I cannot believe Jim Harbaugh lost that game. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) October 30, 2021

Jim Harbaugh is done at Michigan. He may stick around another year or two but the fans have lost all confidence in him after this game. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 30, 2021

Just a total collapse by Michigan in the 37-33 loss to MSU. Harbaugh May never recover from this. — HUGE (@Hugeshow) October 30, 2021

It’s so quiet in Ann Arbor right now that that you can hear a mouse urinate on the money Michigan took back in Jim Harbaugh’s pay cut. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) October 30, 2021

What a win for Michigan State. And, yet again, what a loss for Jim Harbaugh. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2021

Pack your shit Harbaugh. Get the hell out. 16 pt 2nd half lead and crumbled. See ya. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) October 30, 2021

Your updated Jim Harbaugh stat lines: 2-13 vs. Top 10 (54-10 vs. everyone else.) 3-9 vs. OSU/MSU (35-8 vs. rest of the Big Ten) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 30, 2021

Coming into this season, it felt like it was a make-or-break year for Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps the athletic department’s stance on Harbaugh changed since the team was 7-0 heading into this weekend.

At the end of the day, Harbaugh needs to prove that he can lead the Wolverines to a statement victory over a huge rival. He’ll get a chance to redeem himself on Nov. 27 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Make no mistake, though, Jim Harbaugh is walking on thin ice.