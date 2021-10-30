The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Are Officially Done With Jim Harbaugh As Michigan’s Coach

Jim Harbaugh during pregame before Michigan's game.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines Head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warms ups prior to the start of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were cruising this afternoon against the Michigan State Spartans. And yet, all it took was one bad quarter for them to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Michigan was outscored 15-3 by Michigan State in the final frame of this Saturday’s game. Cade McNamara had a chance to lead the Wolverines to a game-winning drive with a little over a minute remaining, but an interception ultimately sealed their fate.

Following the Wolverines’ loss, the college football world agreed that Harbaugh is running out of time in Ann Arbor. In fact, several analysts tweeted that Harbaugh’s time at Michigan should be up after this afternoon’s performance.

Harbaugh has been excellent for the majority of this season, but once again he came up short in a crucial rivalry game.

Here are some of the top reactions to Michigan’s loss to Michigan State:

Coming into this season, it felt like it was a make-or-break year for Jim Harbaugh. Perhaps the athletic department’s stance on Harbaugh changed since the team was 7-0 heading into this weekend.

At the end of the day, Harbaugh needs to prove that he can lead the Wolverines to a statement victory over a huge rival. He’ll get a chance to redeem himself on Nov. 27 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Make no mistake, though, Jim Harbaugh is walking on thin ice.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.