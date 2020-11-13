CFB Insider Discusses ‘Most Likely Options’ For Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh

Will Michigan fire Jim Harbaugh this year? That may be the biggest question surrounding whatever kind of college football coaching carousel we have in 2020.

Progress has slowed in with the Michigan football program in recent years. After three 10-3 seasons in his first four years at Michigan, the Wolverines went 9-4 last year. Of more concern is the 0-5 record against Ohio State, and the four game bowl losing streak.

Now, Michigan is off to a 1-2 start, with a shocking loss to rival Michigan State, which is in its first year of a rebuild under Mel Tucker, followed by one to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Jim Harbaugh hot seat talk has been growing for a few years, but this season it seems to be reaching a boiling point.

Of course, the current situation across college football may keep any major coaches from being let go this year. Money is tight across the country. Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel says that the most likely scenario remains that Harbaugh gets a chance to save his job in 2021, or the two sides have a mutual split, perhaps if an NFL team comes calling for the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

The buzz about South Carolina opening is increasing. Vandy remains a possibility. Tennessee is a mess, as always. Illinois is perpetually on the cusp of opening. How much will the pandemic and economic crunch impact football coach decisions? https://t.co/lZgU8oqQ6M pic.twitter.com/tDxKwJrnNJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2020

Compared to some other coaches feeling pressure, Harbaugh’s buyout is actually fairly reasonable. Still, it may be too big a chunk of change for Michigan to jump at paying. From Thamel:

We’ve spent a lot of time on Michigan, as Harbaugh’s coaching situation is the most compelling in college football. And maybe all of football. His NFL market dries up a bit more with each loss, but Michigan still doesn’t have the institutional desire to fire him. They’d owe him $6.3 million in a buyout to fire him, but that still seems unlikely. Harbaugh returning for a final season or some sort of mutually negotiated parting are still the most likely options. But if Michigan keeps playing this way, the pressure will only mount.

Conventional wisdom says that schools with any hesitations will hang onto their coaches for another year. Drew Turner, the vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates, a consulting firm, told Thamel that he does think schools are more open to firing coaches than they probably should be right now.

“Now that we’re in it and you’re reading the headlines and scrolling through social media, I’d be less surprised if changes were made… If you look at it logically, it still doesn’t make sense.”

In a normal year, guys like Harbaugh, Jeremy Pruitt, and Will Muschamp would all be in serious trouble. Time will tell if the circumstances surrounding the sport this year are enough for them to hold on for another year.

[Yahoo Sports]