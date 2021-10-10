Watch: Jim Harbaugh Ran Away From Interview After Beating Nebraska

Michigan football kept its undefeated season alive in dramatic fashion tonight. After tying Nebraska at 29 with a field goal, Brad Hawkins forced an Adrian Martinez fumble, setting up another Jake Moody field goal to win it. Jim Harbaugh wasn’t interested in discussing things after Michigan forced a turnover on downs and knelt out the clock.

Moments after the game ended, ABC’s Molly McGrath went to speak to Harbaugh, as is customary with the winning coach at the end of the game. Harbaugh’s reaction was… bizarre.

After meeting Scott Frost, he blows McGrath right off, as she puts her arm around his shoulder to interview him. Harbaugh then starts a brisk jog away, with McGrath and the ABC/ESPN crew trying to follow him, eventually finding himself celebrating with a group of his players.

We’ve seen short, curt, and even rude postgame interviews from coaches before. It is very rare to see someone flat-out run away from one, especially after a dramatic win to stay undefeated.

Jim Harbaugh with the postgame interview of the century pic.twitter.com/LFqUg2aICk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2021

We’ll see what Jim Harbaugh has to say after the game. This was pretty unprofessional overall. McGrath was just trying to do her job, and these post-game interviews aren’t the most difficult part of his job by a large stretch.

With the 32-29 win, Michigan pushes its record to 6-0 on the season. Next weekend, Harbaugh and his team have a home date with Northwester, before a trip to No. 11 Michigan State on Oct. 30.

[ProFootballFocus]