Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.

Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job opening.

Griese won a national title while at Michigan. He was an All-Big Ten quarterback and Rose Bowl MVP during his college career.

San Francisco added Griese to its staff during the 2022 offseason. The former Wolverine has done a marvelous job leading the 49ers' quarterback room.

In addition to speaking with Griese about Michigan's vacancy at quarterbacks coach, Harbaugh reportedly had discussions with longtime college football coach Tee Martin.

Martin is currently the wide receivers coach for the Ravens. Before taking his talents to Baltimore, he had coaching stints at Kentucky, Tennessee and USC.

Griese and Martin are both intriguing candidates for the Wolverines.

The third and final candidate rumored for the job is Stanford offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.