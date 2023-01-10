Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed During The National Title Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want to steer clear of Twitter this week.

College football fans around the country are criticizing Harbaugh for not having Michigan better prepared against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Of course, the college football world wouldn't be mad at Harbaugh if TCU was putting up a strong fight against Georgia in the national title game. That's not the case though.

Georgia is leading 38-7 over TCU at halftime, and as a result, Harbaugh is getting ripped to shreds on social media.

"Thanks @CoachJim4UM for having the Michigan team unprepared and awful play calling so that we now have to watch this matchup," one fan said.

"Watching Georgia destroy TCU just magnifies how horrible a job Jim Harbaugh did in preparing Michigan for TCU," a second fan tweeted. "Harbaugh is the most overrated coach in the NCAA."

"This really accentuates the Jim Harbaugh masterclass last week," another fan wrote.

Obviously, there's no guarantee Michigan would've presented a bigger challenge for Georgia. On the other hand, it's hard to look worse than TCU does right now.