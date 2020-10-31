Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Ripped For Michigan’s Performance Today

All the hype surrounding Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines came crashing down this afternoon, as they were upset at home by the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan looked so impressive in its season opener against Minnesota. Several analysts praised offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for building a versatile offense around Joe Milton.

After watching today’s game, the school might want to send out a search party to find last week’s offense. The Wolverines struggled to get anything going on the ground, and Milton didn’t have much success despite throwing the ball over 50 times.

Harbaugh was heavily criticized this afternoon during the game, and rightfully so. In fact, some fans believe this might go down as the worst loss of the Harbaugh era at Michigan.

College football writer Brandon Brown didn’t hold back when discussing Michigan’s performance today. He went as far as to say Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor should come to an end after this weekend.

“This isn’t hyperbole or a hot take or an impulsive reaction….if Jim Harbaugh loses this game, his tenure needs to be over,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think Warde Manuel would ever make that move, but a loss to this MSU team in year six is unacceptable and unforgivable.”

Michigan couldn’t afford a loss to a Michigan State program that was recently embarrassed by Rutgers. And yet, that’s exactly what happened today.

Every year, it seems like the Wolverines suffer an inexcusable loss. At some point Harbaugh needs to break that trend if he wants to silence his critics.