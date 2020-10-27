Jim Harbaugh Reveals Why He Didn’t Wear Khakis On Saturday

Viewers of Michigan vs. Minnesota saw that head coach Jim Harbaugh made a drastic change to his wardrobe on Saturday night.

The khaki-loving Wolverines’ coach opted for a pair of blue pants during No. 18 Michigan’s 49-24 win over the No. 21 Golden Gophers. The victory kickstarted Harbaugh’s campaign for another successful season in the Big Ten, with hopes of challenging rival Ohio State.

Harbaugh had a simple explanation for the clothing switch-up when he talked with WXYZ’s Brad Galli.

“You don’t want to become stale bread, or over ripe fruit, or burnt meat,” said Harbaugh. “That’s not good.”

Coach Harbaugh talked about the win over Minnesota. Hear what he liked about the win, what he has to say about Mel Tucker and MSU, and the decision to change his wardrobe.

In 2017, Harbaugh told the Washington Post that he would never wear anything than khakis while coaching a game. Specifically, the Wolverines’ coach liked a pretty expensive pair of Lululemon slacks.

After just three years, he’s already gone back on his word.

Jim Harbaugh is not wearing khakis. 2020 just keeps getting weirder #MinnvsMich pic.twitter.com/xjK7mK6dKD — Andrew Quinn (@AJQuinn82) October 25, 2020

Harbaugh re-confirmed his love for khaki slacks over the summer.

“Dave [Adolph] would wear khaki pants every day to practice, and most coaches that I had, I’d see them and they wore sweat pants and they wore shorts,” Harbaugh said. “And I go, ‘Dave, why do you wear the pants every day?’ ‘Pockets, put my script in the pockets, place for my pens. place for my whistle.’ It just made so much sense, it just made perfect sense.”

But after Michigan’s impressive win over Minnesota, it might be time for the Wolverines’ head coach to make the wardrobe change permanent.

Khakis or not, Harbaugh and No. 13 Michigan return to action on Oct. 31 against Michigan State in Ann Arbor.