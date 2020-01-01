Jim Harbaugh Loses His 4th Straight Bowl Game At Michigan

For the fourth year in a row, the Michigan Wolverines have lost a bowl game. They fell in the Citrus Bowl to Alabama today, losing 35-16.

Despite holding a two-point lead at halftime, the Wolverines were held scoreless in the second half but gave up three more touchdowns.

It was the second year in a row that the Wolverines lost a New Year’s Six game to an SEC team, and also the second in which they lost by double-digits. But one of the few constants in those four straight bowl losses is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The fifth-year head coach ended yet another regular season with a loss to arch-rival Ohio State. He is now 47-18 overall and 1-4 in bowl games since returning to his alma mater in 2015.

Alabama beats Michigan, 35-16 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Michigan has lost consecutive bowl appearances by double digits for the first time in school history. Michigan is now 0-10 straight up as a betting underdog under Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/EUrKDUnkVo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2020

Harbaugh has done an excellent job of consistently delivering winning seasons to the Wolverines. That’s something that neither of his two predecessors can claim.

But the failure to beat Ohio State or win consistently in bowl games is an albatross that keeps hanging over his head.

Harbaugh has made it clear that he is committed to Michigan, and the school has responded in kind. But sooner or later, he’s going to have to figure out how to put everything together between late-November and January.