Jim Harbaugh Made Special Request For Honorary Captain This Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh made two special requests for Michigan's honorary captains this upcoming season.

Harbaugh has asked Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson and IGNITE ambassador John L. Allen to be Michigan's honorary captains this season.

Both accepted. Allen reportedly did so in tears.

"Jim Harbaugh just asked Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson and fellow IGNITE ambassador, former inmate turned jail education ambassador, John L. to be honorary captains for #Michigan football this season. They accepted, and John L. cried," wrote Brandon Justice.

Harbaugh takes this process seriously. It's a special occasion for those invited.

The Michigan head coach invited Colin Kaepernick to be the Wolverines' honorary captain at the spring game earlier this year.

Harbaugh even let Kaepernick show his skillset on the field after the scrimmage.

"Special thanks to @CoachJim4UM. I’m grateful for him and the Wolverine community," wrote Kaepernick. "It felt great to be back on the field with him during the halftime throwing session. Go blue!"

Harbaugh and the Wolverines begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Colorado State.