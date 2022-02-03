Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Makes Final Decision On NFL Jobs

There was a lot of chatter this week about Jim Harbaugh potentially becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Well, it turns out that marriage will not come to fruition.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Michigan Wolverines have been informed that Harbaugh is returning to Ann Arbor for the 2022 season.

“Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, ‘elated’ to get Harbaugh’s decision,” Schefter announced on Twitter.

This is fantastic news for Michigan, of course. Harbaugh’s return should solidify the Wolverines’ status as national title contenders for next season.

Some insiders thought Harbaugh would be a great fit for Minnesota due to his preexisting relationship with Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

At the end of the day, Harbaugh has decided to pull his name out of the running for the Vikings’ job.

While there’s always a chance that Harbaugh could return to the NFL in the future, Michigan fans have to be relieved that he’s returning for at least one more season.

The Vikings, meanwhile, will have to move forward with their coaching search. Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is currently considered a legitimate candidate for the position.