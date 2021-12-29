Jim Harbaugh Mentioned For NFL Head Coach Opening

It wouldn’t be an offseason in the NFL without Jim Harbaugh rumors. Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah got them started today, before the regular season is even over.

On their “Move The Sticks” podcast, Jeremiah asked Brooks if he could foresee a situation where Harbaugh becomes head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brooks didn’t hesitate.

“This is the perfect time for it,” Brooks said. “If you’re Jim Harbaugh, you’ve parlayed a pay cut and having your contract reduced into a major payday. Either at Michigan, or being able to flex and go to the National Football League where you were very successful.”

In his seventh season at his alma mater, Harbaugh finally broke through this year, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and berth in the College Football Playoff. Brooks went on to cite the 58-year-old’s offensive background and ability to “embrace the brand of the Raiders” as reasons why he would fit in Vegas.

“If you look at the way this team is presently constructed, he could find a way to win with that team as it’s built,” Brooks added.

At this point, Michigan fans have to be fed up with Harbaugh-to-the-NFL speculation. Considering the type of season the Wolverines have had, it is hard to see him leaving Ann Arbor right now.

We wouldn’t put it past the Raiders to at least try and gauge Harbaugh’s interest. After all, the Davis family loves to make splashy hires, and this would absolutely qualify as one of those.

It just doesn’t seem likely to happen.