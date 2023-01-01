Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game
Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.
Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
Harbaugh also named football the "real winner" after the performance the two teams put on in the Fiesta Bowl.
Sure, that's a little corny on Harbaugh's part, but there's no denying how incredible both playoff games were on Saturday.
After the Wolverines and TCU thrilled viewers for four quarters, Georgia and Ohio State did the same in the Peach Bowl. The No. 1 Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Buckeyes 42-41 in a game that came down to the final play.
We can only hope the national championship game on Jan. 9 has a fraction of the drama of the two semis. That would be another huge "win" for college football.