Jim Harbaugh Names Michigan’s Biggest Reason For Success

There aren’t many teams this college football season that look as dangerous as the Michigan Wolverines. They’ve won their first three games in convincing fashion, proving that last year’s disappointing record was more of a fluke than it was a trend.

Over the weekend, Michigan defeated Northern Illinois by a whopping 53 points. The ground game for the Wolverines gashed the Huskies’ defense, as Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Hassan Haskins and Tavierre Dunlap combined for over 300 rushing yards.

On Monday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about his team’s success this month. He believes Michigan is dismantling its opponents every week because this year’s roster plays with a tremendous amount of energy.

“The biggest thing is just how hard they’re playing,” Harbaugh said, via Fox. “And they’re having fun doing it. Good things happen when you play hard. Energy. Energy just finds the ball, whether you’re on defense or you’re on offense. The ball finds you.”

Harbaugh added that all of Michigan’s position groups are playing with a lot of energy this season.

“Just playing with a lot of want-to, playing with a lot of energy, playing really hard,” Harbaugh continued. “See it in the secondary. You see it, really, at all positions. See it in the offensive line. And the tight ends. And the receivers.”

It’s imperative the Wolverines maintain this high level of energy this season, especially now that their conference schedule is about to begin.

Michigan will be tested this Saturday, as it’ll face Rutgers in its very first Big Ten matchup of the season.

If the Wolverines blow out the Scarlet Knights this weekend, they’ll turn even more skeptics into believers this fall.