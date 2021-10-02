Jim Harbaugh Notched A Crazy First At Michigan Today

Jim Harbaugh hasn’t had much success coaching the Michigan Wolverines while being an underdog. That changed on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time coaching the Wolverines, Harbaugh has won a game as an underdog. Michigan did it in convincing fashion by beating Wisconsin 38-17 in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Perhaps even more impressive, this is the first time Michigan beat the Badgers in Wisconsin since 2001. Yes, you read that right. This was the first time the Wolverines have beaten Wisconsin in Madison since 2001.

Congrats on the great win, Coach Harbaugh.

We’re not sure why Michigan was the underdog to begin with if we’re being honest. The Wisconsin Badgers have been a bad team as of late. Just last week they fell apart against Notre Dame in the fourth quarter to lose 41-13.

Michigan, meanwhile, might be a legitimate contender within the Big Ten this season. The Wolverines have now notched significant wins over Washington and now Wisconsin in addition to victories over Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and Rutgers.

Looking ahead, the Wolverines’ upcoming schedule isn’t all too daunting. Michigan takes on Nebraska next week before getting a bye a week later. Then on Oct. 23, Michigan plays Northwestern a week before the big game versus Michigan State at East Lansing on Oct. 30.

The reality is people need to start taking the Wolverines seriously. They notched another impressive win, this time against Big Ten foe Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon.