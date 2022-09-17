Jim Harbaugh Offers Injury Update For Quarterback Cade McNamara

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines moved to 3-0 on the 2022 season with an impressive 59-0 win over UConn this Saturday afternoon. However, it came at a cost.

Veteran quarterback Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff in 2021, suffered an injury during relief appearance vs. the Huskies today.

Unfortunately, McNamara is going to miss the next couple weeks. Harbaugh announced the news during his postgame press conference this afternoon.

The good news is it doesn't sound like it's season ending.

"Cade McNamara 'probably going to be out a few weeks … he’ll miss some time' — Harbaugh. Added he doesn’t believe it’s season ending," said angelique.

The other good news is J.J. McCarthy is the clear-cut starter for the Wolverines moving forward. The talented youngster completed 15 of his 18 pass attempts for 214 yards against UConn on Saturday.

More impressive was Michigan's rushing attack. The Wolverines picked up 192 yards and six scores.

Michigan gets back to work next Saturday vs. Maryland.