Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry.

Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Corum's health.

Harbaugh told reporters that Corum's knee is "structurally good." That's great news for Michigan.

Additionally, Harbaugh confirmed that Corum was cleared to play in the second half.

Corum finished this Saturday's game with 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Heisman hopeful also had two receptions for 39 yards.

With a huge matchup against Ohio State on the horizon, Michigan fans will be closely monitoring Corum's status.

Michigan gave the bulk of its carries in the second half to C.J. Stokes. He had 11 attempts for 36 yards.

Harbaugh should provide another update on Corum's health in the coming days. Hopefully, he'll be able to suit up for next Saturday's game.