Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Michigan QB Battle

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will have an important decision to make at quarterback this offseason. He has two really intriguing options in Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Harbaugh provided an update on this offseason's quarterback competition.

“It’ll be competitive,” Harbaugh said. “The dynamic, I would say, would be competitive. I’ll tell you the exact same thing I’d tell Cade or JJ or any other player on our team that’s competing for any position. Who’s going to play? The best player. How are we going to figure out who the best player is? They’re the ones that play the best.”

Harbaugh didn't really give away much there, but he did admit he'd consider using both McNamara and McCarthy this fall.

"Those are the options — one guy, full-time or a combination of 2 guys playing. Evidenced by last year, we’ve done that. That’s possible,” he added. “The possibilities will be the same for this year. It could be 1 starter, it could be 1 starter, 1 backup, it could be 2 guys that contribute and play, as well. We’ll see. No crystal ball on what takes place, but excited to throw the balls out there and let the guys compete."

Last season, McNamara completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

McCarthy, meanwhile, had 516 passing yards, five touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had over 120 yards and two scores on the ground.

Michigan will start the 2022 season at home against Colorado State.