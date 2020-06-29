Jim Harbaugh On The Hot Seat? Analyst ‘Laughs’ At The Idea

Jim Harbaugh’s seat is warming up ahead of the 2020 season. But one analyst believes Harbaugh’s job is more than safe, no matter how the Wolverines perform later this year.

The Michigan brand is a powerful one, meaning all eyes are on the program’s leader. The Wolverines have done well with Harbaugh at the helm. But Michigan just can’t eclipse Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Many believe Harbaugh’s coaching seat is getting warm. He still has some time to prove his worth. But patience is running out for most Michigan fans.

Josh Pate of 247Sports thinks the idea that Harbaugh’s seat is getting warm is “laughable,” though. The college football analyst discussed Harbaugh during a recent segment.

“Jim Harbaugh, I laugh at this, Jim Harbaugh is not on the hot seat,” Pate said, via 247Sports. “Whoever tells you that is lying…I laugh at the notion. Changes have to be given time to take route. I’m talking about him, Jim Harbaugh, hiring Josh Gattis. You’ve gotta give it a little bit of time. This dude’s done fine there. They’ve been a good program, they have not been a great program. You don’t fire coaches for being good.”

Good doesn’t cut it at programs like Michigan anymore, though.

The Wolverines should be competing for conference titles every year. But Michigan is trailing behind Ohio State by a wide margin.

Harbaugh’s in a now-or-never position entering the 2020 season.